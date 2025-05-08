Conclave elected new Pope — white smoke rises over Vatican

The conclave has elected a new Pope — white smoke is rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Who exactly became the new pontiff is still unknown.
This was reported by the Vatican press service.
Two-thirds of the 133 cardinals present at the conclave must vote for the new Pope. The new pontiff is expected to appear in the central window of St. Peterʼs Basilica soon.
The Pope was elected on the second day of the secret conclave and after several unsuccessful attempts.
- The Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the day after Easter. He died of a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure after a long illness — he had been in the hospital from February 14 to March 23. The pontiff had developed bilateral pneumonia. His condition was serious.
- Francis was buried on April 26, the first time in 100 years that a pope had been buried outside the Vatican walls, in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore. Among the leaders who arrived for the funeral in Rome were, in particular, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. They had a brief conversation — just a few days after that, the countries signed a major agreement on minerals.
