Conclave elected new Pope — white smoke rises over Vatican

The conclave has elected a new Pope — white smoke is rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Who exactly became the new pontiff is still unknown.

This was reported by the Vatican press service.

Two-thirds of the 133 cardinals present at the conclave must vote for the new Pope. The new pontiff is expected to appear in the central window of St. Peterʼs Basilica soon.

The Pope was elected on the second day of the secret conclave and after several unsuccessful attempts.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.