Reuters: Russia and the US are discussing options for restoring Russian gas supplies to Europe

The US and Russian representatives held talks on how Washington could help resume Russian gas sales to Europe.

Reuters reports this, citing eight informed sources.

According to the agencyʼs interlocutors, restoring Moscowʼs role in the European Unionʼs gas market could help cement a peace deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. US participation in resuming gas supplies could help Russia overcome "political resistance" in Europe and Washington control supply volumes.

Donald Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff and the Russian presidentʼs special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev discussed gas supplies during talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, two sources told Reuters.

During the negotiations between the US and Russia, the participation of US investors in projects related to the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline or “Gazprom” was discussed, in particular. US companies could also act as buyers — buying gas from “Gazprom” and supplying it to Europe, in particular to Germany. This would reduce the political resistance of European countries to the issue of resuming Russian gas supplies.

“Gazprom” is considering offering German companies short-term 24-month contracts with significant discounts, instead of traditional multi-year deals. However, there are numerous obstacles to this idea, including lawsuits over violations of previous contracts and some pipelines running through Ukraine damaged by the war.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian pipeline gas accounted for about 40% of total gas supplies to the European Union, with Germany being the largest importer. In 2024, this share was about 10% of total supplies. But in January 2025, it halved after Ukraine cut off Russian gas transit.

The only pipeline through which Russian gas enters the EU is the Turkish Stream. Hungary receives gas through it.

In late January 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials had begun discussing whether EU countries should resume purchases of Russian pipeline gas as part of a potential deal on Ukraine. Three sources familiar with the talks said the idea had been endorsed by some officials in Germany and Hungary. The proposal also found support in some EU countries, which see it as an opportunity to lower energy costs in Europe. However, the proposal to resume gas supplies from Russia “furious” officials in Brussels and some Eastern European countries.

In early May, the European Commission unveiled a plan to completely abandon Russian energy sources. The new strategy involves a gradual abandonment of Russian oil, gas, and nuclear energy by 2027.

