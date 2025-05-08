Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 drones on the afternoon of May 7

Between 2:30 PM and 8:30 PM on May 7 — during the third wave of attacks in a day — Russia attacked Ukraine with 31 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched air targets from the Russian direction of Millerovo.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 20 enemy UAVs out of 31 in the north and center of the country. Another 6 Russian drones were lost in location without negative consequences. The Cherkasy region suffered from the enemy attack.

During the current day, May 8, as of 08:00 AM, no missile strikes or use of strike UAVs have been recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. However, during the night, the enemy intensified strikes by tactical aircraft using guided bombs in the Sumy region.

From 00:00 on May 8, the so-called three-day ceasefire, which Putin proposed on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation (in the Russian Federation, this is Victory Day), came into effect.

Zelensky called this proposal a theatrical production to create an atmosphere of Russia emerging from isolation. The Ukrainian president insists on a 30-day ceasefire — in a shorter period, according to him, it is impossible to agree on anything.

Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not to attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it will implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

