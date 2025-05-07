Ukrainian drones hit Russian military plants. The consequences

On the night of May 7, long-range SBU drones struck two military plants in the Russian rear — “Basalt” and “Splav”.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

“Basalt” — Russiaʼs main defense enterprise for the production of weapons and ammunition for all branches of the armed forces — is located in Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow region. At least seven explosions were reported there, as well as a fire.

“Splav” — the only enterprise in Russia that designs and develops multiple launch rocket systems and cartridges — came under attack in the city of Tula. A large-scale fire broke out on its territory after the drones arrived.

Due to a drone attack in the Moscow region, the "Kovyor" plan was introduced — all airports were closed. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights.

