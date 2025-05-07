Massive attack on Ukraine. Russia strikes with ballistic missiles and 187 drones

Since the evening of May 6, Russia has been attacking Ukraine with five “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles and 187 attack drones and other types of drone simulators.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

As of 2:30 p.m., Ukrainian air defenses had shot down two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs. Another 64 Russian simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered.

Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a Russian attack in Kyiv.

