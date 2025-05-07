Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: the consequences of the shelling

On the night of May 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. 2 people were killed and 8 injured. A woman and 3 children were hospitalized, and 4 more injured were treated on the spot.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, UAV debris hit the upper floors of a five-story residential building. Fires broke out on the 3rd and 5th floors. The fire was extinguished, and the bodies of 2 people were found.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, a fire broke out on the top four floors of a 9-story residential building due to the fall of drone debris, which has already been extinguished. 5 people were rescued here — one adult and 4 children (3 children were hospitalized with burns). Rescue operations are ongoing.

In the Dniprovsky district, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building and partially destroyed the ceilings on the 29th and 30th floors. The State Emergency Service writes that there are no injuries or fires. At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko says there are 5 victims here.

In the Solomyansky district, UAV debris fell into an open area. At night, Klitschko wrote about the fall of missile debris in this area, and then reported a fire in warehouses covering an area of about 300 m².

