Kolomoiskyʼs detention extended in contract killing case

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has extended the preventive measure for Ihor Kolomoisky in the case of the contract killing of lawyer Serhii Karpenko. He will be held in custody until July 4, 2025.
This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.
The prosecutor requested an extension of the preventive measure in the form of detention for another 60 days without setting bail. Kolomoiskyʼs lawyers and he himself requested that this request be denied. They say that the request is groundless and unfounded.
Kolomoisky is suspected of organizing the contract killing of lawyer Serhii Karpenko in 2003. The investigation believes that the motive was the lawyerʼs refusal to annul and invalidate the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of “Dniprospetsstal”.
- Ihor Kolomoisky also appears in the case of fraud and legalization of property — on September 2, 2023, he was informed of the suspicion. The investigation established that during 2013-2020, he could have transferred more than half a billion hryvnias abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banks, primarily “PrivatBank”.
