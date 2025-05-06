Bail has been posted for the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Smirnov

Bail of 18 million hryvnias was posted for former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov. He is suspected of illegal enrichment, money laundering, and bribery.

This was confirmed to Babel by the head of the communications department of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) Olesya Chemerys.

"The former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine has been given bail in full. The court issued a certificate about this," Chemerys told Babel.

Andriy Smirnov was Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from September 10, 2019 to March 29, 2024. In May 2024, he was suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million. According to the investigation conducted by the NABU, in 2020-2022, the official purchased two cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), two motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a land plot in Transcarpathia.

And on April 16, 2025, Smirnov was informed of new suspicions in this case — money laundering and bribery. The investigation claims that in 2019-2021, the suspect illegally received money, which he decided to launder through the construction of private houses with a total area of over 300 m² in the recreation area of the Odesa region.

Detectives also say that in 2022, the top official was approached by the owner of a construction company with a bribe offer in the form of works and services worth $100 000 for the construction of one of the aforementioned houses on the coast. In return, he asked to assist in the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) of a decision to cancel the results of the tender in which a competitor won, and to ensure the victory of his company in the new tender.

According to the investigation, the top official accepted the offer, used his official position and fulfilled the obligations he had undertaken. The AMCU later made the “necessary” decision.

Later, Smirnov himself reacted to the new suspicion. He believes that the new suspicions were announced to him because the investigation period in another case of illegal enrichment is expiring.

