The court took into custody the former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Smirnov

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting UAH 18 million bail.

This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Andriy Smirnov was Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from September 10, 2019 to March 29, 2024. In May 2024, he was suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million. According to the investigation conducted by the NABU, in 2020-2022, the official purchased two cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), two motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a land plot in Transcarpathia.

And on April 16, 2025, Smirnov was informed of new suspicions in this case — money laundering and bribery. The investigation claims that in 2019-2021, the suspect illegally received money, which he decided to launder through the construction of private houses with a total area of over 300 m² in the recreation area of the Odesa region.

Detectives also say that in 2022, the top official was approached by the owner of a construction company with a bribe offer in the form of works and services worth $100 000 for the construction of one of the aforementioned houses on the coast. In return, he asked to assist in the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) of a decision to cancel the results of the tender in which a competitor won, and to ensure the victory of his company in the new tender.

According to the investigation, the top official accepted the offer, used his official position and fulfilled the obligations he had undertaken. The AMCU later made the “necessary” decision.

Later, Smirnov reacted to the new suspicion. He believes that the new suspicions were announced to him because the investigation period in another case of illegal enrichment is expiring.

