Russia launched over 130 drones over Ukraine

On the night of May 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 136 drones and other types of drone simulators. Ukrainian air defense shot down 54 enemy drones, another 70 UAVs did not reach their targets — they were lost in their location.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians launched air strikes from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region — Primorsk, as well as from such Russian directions as Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense shot down targets in the east, north, south and center of the country. One UAV is still in Ukrainian airspace, combat operations are ongoing.

The Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

The Russians launched 20 drones at dawn on Kharkiv — a massive attack that lasted over 2 hours. Fires broke out at the site of the hits. 4 people were injured.

One person died in the Odesa region due to a Russian attack by strike drones. In the Odesa district, a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, including houses — a body was found in one of them. Fires broke out.

