Mines, fortifications and anti-drone systems. Lithuania allocates over a billion euros for border defense

Lithuania has decided to significantly strengthen its defense and allocate more than €1.1 billion for this over the next 10 years. The main emphasis is on the development of mining.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

The largest amount of money — over €800 million — will go to anti-tank mines and systems for their installation. Lithuania will also accelerate the purchase of engineering equipment for the army.

Lithuania will purchase electronic warfare equipment, anti-drone systems, modern surveillance cameras, and danger warning systems.

The government is working with communities to strengthen defenses not only at the border but also within the country. There are already plans for fortifications in communities.

Separately, Lithuania, together with Latvia and Estonia, is building the “Baltic Defense Line”, a network of obstacles along NATO’s eastern border that is intended to stop or at least slow down any enemy attack.

There is also a joint project with Poland, East Shield, aimed at protecting the so-called Suwalki Corridor, a strategically important section between Poland and Lithuania.

On the borders with Russia and Belarus, 27 special parks with engineering devices are already being created: "dragonʼs teeth", metal hedgehogs, concrete blocks, barbed wire, etc.

In early March, Lithuania withdrew from the Convention on the Prohibition of Cluster Munitions due to the threat from Russia.

