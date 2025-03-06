Lithuania withdraws from the Convention on the Prohibition of Cluster Munitions — wants to protect itself from Russia

Lithuania officially withdrew from the international convention banning the purchase, use and production of cluster munitions on March 6.

This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

The Lithuanian Parliament supported the withdrawal from the Convention back in July 2024, and in the fall the country sent the necessary documents to the United Nations. Today, March 6, 2025, the decision came into force.

The Lithuanian authorities explain that Russia is actively using cluster munitions. Therefore, Lithuania needs the entire available arsenal of weapons to deter a potential aggressor.

Critics of cluster munitions believe they pose a threat to civilians because they are difficult to control. However, Lithuanian authorities have pledged to minimize potential negative consequences, including promptly collecting unexploded ordnance after military operations.

In addition, Lithuania may withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines — a decision on this is expected to be made in the coming months. International human rights organizations have criticized Lithuaniaʼs initiative to withdraw from both conventions, warning of the threat to the civilian population.

The largest producers and owners of cluster munitions — the United States, Russia, and China — are not members of this convention.

