Leaders of Germanyʼs Social Democratic Party have signed a coalition agreement with the conservative Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union blocs, paving the way for the appointment of ministers in the new German government.

This is reported by the German publications Der Spiegel and Tagesschau.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

In a 144-page agreement titled “Responsibility for Germany”, the conservatives and social democrats set out what they want to achieve within the coalition. The agreement notes that Germany now faces its greatest security threats since the Cold War, chief among them being Russia.

The issue of migration and integration — one of the main issues of German domestic policy — is viewed through the prism of “order and humanity”. The coalition declares its intention to strengthen the protection of state borders, ensure a stricter migration policy, but at the same time — create more legal channels for labor migration.

In the economic sphere, the government is pursuing a course of structural renewal. The focus is on innovation, digitalization, and deregulation. The coalition also speaks of the need to strengthen European defense capabilities.

But regarding Ukraine

A special place in the coalition agreement is given to Germanyʼs position on Ukraine. The word "Ukraine" itself is mentioned in the agreement 17 times. Germany recognizes Ukraine not just as a victim of aggression, but as a "key factor in European security", which also fights for the freedom and stability of all of Europe. The coalition promises to support Ukraine "from a position of strength", that is, without compromises with Russia.