Leaders of Germanyʼs Social Democratic Party have signed a coalition agreement with the conservative Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union blocs, paving the way for the appointment of ministers in the new German government.
This is reported by the German publications Der Spiegel and Tagesschau.
In a 144-page agreement titled “Responsibility for Germany”, the conservatives and social democrats set out what they want to achieve within the coalition. The agreement notes that Germany now faces its greatest security threats since the Cold War, chief among them being Russia.
The issue of migration and integration — one of the main issues of German domestic policy — is viewed through the prism of “order and humanity”. The coalition declares its intention to strengthen the protection of state borders, ensure a stricter migration policy, but at the same time — create more legal channels for labor migration.
In the economic sphere, the government is pursuing a course of structural renewal. The focus is on innovation, digitalization, and deregulation. The coalition also speaks of the need to strengthen European defense capabilities.
But regarding Ukraine
A special place in the coalition agreement is given to Germanyʼs position on Ukraine. The word "Ukraine" itself is mentioned in the agreement 17 times. Germany recognizes Ukraine not just as a victim of aggression, but as a "key factor in European security", which also fights for the freedom and stability of all of Europe. The coalition promises to support Ukraine "from a position of strength", that is, without compromises with Russia.
Assistance to Ukraine includes military, political, economic and civilian support. Germany intends to remain a key partner in post-war reconstruction. Particular attention is being paid to mechanisms through which frozen Russian assets could be used for the benefit of Ukraine — as compensation for destroyed infrastructure and human losses.
Another important direction is support for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression. This shows that the new German government is ready not only to provide material assistance, but also to fight for justice in the legal dimension.
Germany also reaffirms its commitment to the prospect of Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. At the same time, Germany advocates for the enlargement of the European Union — in particular for Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans — provided that the relevant accession criteria are fully met.
The coalition agreement is an important step. On May 6, parliament will vote on the candidacy of Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz. The election requires the support of a majority of deputies — at least 316 votes.
After his election, Friedrich Merz will receive the official letter of appointment from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Castle. He will then take the oath of office in the Bundestag. The entire government will likely be sworn in on the same day. The ministers are not elected by the Bundestag — they are also presented with their documents by the president and sworn in in parliament. After that, the new government will officially begin its work.
- In the Bundestag elections, Merzʼs Christian Democratic Union party won 29% of the vote and returned to power. He faces very difficult times, as Europe prepares to break off relations with America. In addition, Germany faces domestic problems, including migration.
