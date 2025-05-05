The UAE will introduce an artificial intelligence subject into the curriculum this year

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce artificial intelligence into public education programs for students from kindergarten to grade 12 this academic year (2025/2026). The course will cover topics of ethical awareness, fundamental concepts, and real-world applications.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing the state news agency WAM.

The UAE has made significant investments in data centers used to train artificial intelligence models. The country has also created an artificial intelligence investment fund that people familiar with the project say could be worth more than $100 billion in a few years.

Last year, OpenAI Inc. CEO Sam Altman said the UAE could be the worldʼs "regulatory sandbox" for testing artificial intelligence technologies and later initiate global regulations restricting their use.

In April, it was reported that the United Arab Emirates would use artificial intelligence to write new laws and update existing legislation. This is the most ambitious initiative of its kind in the world. No other country has yet attempted to use AI specifically to actively rewrite laws. In other countries, AI is used mostly as an auxiliary tool.

Ministers have already approved the creation of a new cabinet body, the Office of Regulatory Intelligence, to oversee the implementation of AI in lawmaking. Artificial intelligence is expected to speed up the legislative process by 70%.

