The United Arab Emirates wants to be the first in the world to write laws using AI. But there are risks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will use artificial intelligence to write new laws and update existing ones, the most ambitious initiative of its kind in the world.

The Financial Times writes about this.

Researchers in the field of artificial intelligence note that the UAEʼs plan is unique. No other country has yet attempted to use AI specifically to actively rewrite laws. In other countries, AI is used mostly as an auxiliary tool: for faster analysis of draft laws or improvement of public services. But for artificial intelligence to analyze large volumes of legal information and propose changes to existing legislation itself — no one has done this before.

“This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change the way laws are created, making the process faster and more accurate,” said UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

Last week, ministers approved the creation of a new cabinet body, the Office of Regulatory Intelligence, to oversee the implementation of AI in lawmaking. Artificial intelligence is expected to speed up the legislative process by 70%.

The UAE wants to use artificial intelligence to analyze the impact of laws on citizens’ lives and the economy. To do this, they want to create a large database that will include all federal and local laws, as well as information from the public sector — such as court rulings or data on the provision of public services.

However, the researchers note that such a system could pose many difficulties and risks. For example, ordinary users may not understand how artificial intelligence works. It is also unclear whether AI can interpret laws in the same way that humans do.

Despite its impressive technical capabilities, “AI still has a tendency to make up answers, to be unstable and unreliable”, warns Oxford University researcher Vincent Straub. That is, it cannot be completely relied upon.

At the same time, Straub said, the UAE wants to use AI not just as a tool for assistance, but as a mechanism that can predict the need for legislative changes. This could also reduce government spending, as governments typically pay law firms to analyze and revise laws.

It is not yet known which AI system the United Arab Emirates plans to use. Experts suggest that they will likely have to combine several different models or systems.

At the same time, researchers emphasize that it is extremely important to set clear boundaries for AI and ensure constant human control. After all, artificial intelligence can offer something truly strange — something that makes sense to a machine, but will make absolutely no sense in the context of real human society.

