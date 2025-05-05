Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and more than a hundred drones

On the night of May 5, Ukrainian air defense shot down 42 Russian drones out of 116. Another 21 simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In addition, Russian forces attacked with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles. The Air Force has not reported that they were shot down.

Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack. The mayor of Konotop in the Sumy region Artem Semenikhin informed that the city was subjected to a combined attack: in addition to missiles, the Russians also used more than 10 strike drones. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility was destroyed, but there were no deaths or injuries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.