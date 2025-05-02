Cyber specialists of the State Security Service attacked the servers of Russian providers — thousands of users without access to the network

Ukrainian cyber experts have "taken down" the servers of major Russian Internet providers.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

It is known that between April 30 and May 2, Russian media and social networks were full of complaints from users who could not use the services of providers — thousands of customers without access to the network.

Employees of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked, in particular, the company SibSet. The DDoS attack overloaded and temporarily disabled the servers of the providerʼs four Siberian branches — in Novosibirsk, Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo, and Krasnoyarsk.

Internet providers confirmed a large-scale DDoS attack, reported failures in the "personal account" and the "My Sibseti" mobile application, and urged customers to refrain from calling the hotline so as not to overload the telephone network.

Telecom operator SibSet was founded in 2004 and provides broadband Internet access, IP telephony, and digital television services. It operates in 39 Russian cities in Siberia.

