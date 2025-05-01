The Ministry of Defense has taken the first step to merge its two procurement agencies after the end of martial law

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has created a commission to reorganize the State Logistics Operator (DOT) in preparation for its merger with the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). The commission will be headed by the CEO of DPA Arsen Zhumadilov.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

After the end of martial law, the Ministry of Defense wants to merge DPA and DOT. This will be done in order to reduce duplication of functions, optimize management, and increase the speed of providing troops. The reorganization commission created will work on the basis of DPA.

"We are synchronizing approaches. We are adapting legislation. We are preparing a new work model. So that immediately after the victory we can move to the most effective logistics support system," said Umerov.

The State Logistics Operator, launched in December 2023, is a key element of the defense procurement reform. Umerov says that during its operation, DOT has saved over 26 billion hryvnias, attracted new suppliers, and launched modern DOT-Chain IT systems.