115-year-old British woman recognized as the oldest person in the world — she urges youth to always say “yes”

The Guinness Book of World Records has named 115-year-old Briton Ethel Caterham the oldest person in the world, following the death of 116-year-old Brazilian Ina Canabarro Lucas, who held the title.

Mrs Ethel was born in Hampshire on August 21, 1909, the penultimate of eight children. She became the worldʼs oldest person at the age of 115 years and 252 days.

In her youth, the woman lived in India, where she worked as a nanny for a British family. She later fondly recalled that time living abroad, where British and Indian traditions intersected.

Ethel Caterham at Christmas 2024.

In 1927, driven by a desire for adventure, Ethel set off on a three-week voyage by ship. In 1933, she married British Army Major Norman Caterham. Ethelʼs husband rose rapidly through the ranks to become a lieutenant colonel, and his appointment saw the family live for a time in Hong Kong and Gibraltar.

While living in Hong Kong, Ethel set up a kindergarten for local and British children. She worked with the children at the institution herself, teaching them English, art, and playing the guitar, which she loved.

After returning to England, the couple had two daughters. Ethelʼs husband died in 1976. As an inheritance from him, the British woman received a car, which she stopped driving only at the age of 97. She outlived both daughters, but has three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Ethel in November 2024.

Ms Ethel is now feeling well and enjoys spending her days sitting in the sun in the garden of her retirement home. She enjoys listening to birdsong or listening to a recording of classical music. When asked to reveal the secret to her longevity, she said: “Say ʼyes’ to every opportunity because you never know where it will lead. Keep a positive attitude and consume everything in moderation.”

Ms. Ethel is believed to be the last living person born in 1909. She is also one of the oldest people to survive COVID-19 — she contracted the coronavirus in 2020 at the age of 110.

