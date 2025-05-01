A new air raid alarm system has been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Starting from May 1, the air raid alarm system was changed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

He said that now the warning system will be zonal. This means that when there is danger only for a certain area, the alarm will be announced there. The alarm will not be transmitted for the rest of the region.

"This will have a positive impact on the educational process. After all, every time a siren sounds, children interrupt their studies and move to a safe place. It will promote innovation and the work of businesses and government institutions," says Lysak.

The local approach will be tested for now. The official emphasized that in any case, it is necessary to respond to a threat report if an alarm is sounded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.