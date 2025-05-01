Several collaborators suspected of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Luhansk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion in absentia to four collaborators — investigators found out that they tortured captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the press service.

According to the investigation, the suspects are former employees of the Sukhodolsk correctional colony who, after the occupation, collaborated with the Russians. They later became part of the "administration" of the occupation prison.

It is about Kirill Dolgopolov, the head of the "operational department" of the repressive institution, and his three subordinate "inspectors" — Leonid Rudenko, Nikolai Tsvetkov, and Roman Zankov.

As the investigation established, the Russians set up a torture chamber in the colony where they took Ukrainian prisoners of war. The suspects beat the prisoners with rubber batons and tortured them with electric shocks — this is how they wanted to persuade them to cooperate with the Russians.

The suspects were informed of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. They are currently in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Luhansk region, so comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice.

The Russians are systematically torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. Western journalists have found out the conditions in which Ukrainian prisoners are held and how Russian troops are covering up their crimes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.