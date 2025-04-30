News

Hamas activities to be banned in Switzerland from May 15

Olha Bereziuk
New Swiss legislation banning the activities of Hamas and its affiliated organizations will come into effect on May 15.

Reuters writes about this.

The law aims to prevent Switzerland from being used as a safe haven for Palestinian militant groups.

The Swiss parliament approved it last December. The government said that it provides Swiss authorities with “the necessary tools to counter Hamas activities or support for this organization in Switzerland”.

This law provides for the introduction of preventive police measures, such as entry bans or deportations, and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial center for its activities.

The law was passed in response to a Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. The Palestinians claim that Israelʼs response to the attack resulted in the deaths of more than 52 000 people.

