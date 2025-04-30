Ukraine will update veteransʼ policy. The changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 11007, which provides for the formation of a comprehensive approach to domestic policy in the veteransʼ sphere and creates the basis for a systemic veteransʼ policy.

This is stated in the billʼs title card.

The law should define clear principles of Ukraineʼs domestic policy towards veterans, as well as their families. The new veteransʼ policy will cover honouring the memory of veterans, preserving and disseminating stories of military valour, involving veterans in patriotic education of youth, assisting with the transition from military service to civilian life, creating conditions for the development of veterans, and guaranteeing their rights and interests.

Here are the main changes the law introduces:

to create a unified state system for recording veterans to better understand and meet their needs;

to guarantee an access for veterans and their families to quality medicine, education, work, and social security;

to provide an assistance in the treatment of post-traumatic stress, combating addictions, as well as supporting sports activities;

to recognise the important contribution of veterans to the protection and preservation of Ukraineʼs independence;

to prohibit any discrimination against veterans and overcoming prejudices regarding their return to civilian life;

to develop a respect for veterans and preserving the memory of the fallen.

The explanatory note notes that there are currently about 900 000 veterans in Ukraine, and after the war there will be up to 4 million of them, together with their families.

