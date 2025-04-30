Zelensky signed a law on the development of volunteering in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 11159, which should promote the development of volunteering among children, adolescents, and students, as well as bring Ukrainian rules into line with European ones.

This is evidenced by the billʼs title card.

The law provides for changes to the main educational and volunteer laws of Ukraine. Here are the key proposals:

Volunteers will be able to officially recognize their knowledge and skills acquired during volunteering as a result of informal learning.

Heads of schools, colleges, and universities will need to promote volunteerism among students.

Volunteer experience can be counted as internship, even without special permission from the educational institution.

It will be necessary to officially document volunteer activities.

The concept of a "motivational letter" is introduced as one of the elements of registration for participation in volunteering.

The explanatory note notes that the implementation of the law does not require expenditures from the state budget.

As a result of the law, it is expected that children and youth will become more involved in volunteering, develop social skills, and take a responsible approach to community and society.