The Rada adopted in general the draft law on the development of volunteerism among students

On January 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety draft law No. 11159, the purpose of which is to promote the development of volunteerism among pupils and students.

This was reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Iryna Herashchenko.

The document was supported by 298 parliamentarians. As Zheleznyak explained, when the norm comes into force, volunteering in a specialty will be counted as practice, indicating the number of hours worked.

Organizations will issue documents confirming participation in volunteering, indicating the direction of activity, Herashchenko said. This experience can be indicated in a motivation letter for admission to educational institutions.

In addition, school, college, and university leaders will be required to support volunteer initiatives among students.