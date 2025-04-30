The Social Democrats supported the coalition agreement in Germany

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) supported the coalition agreement, which was previously agreed upon by the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Tagesschau writes about this.

This agreement concerns the creation of a new government coalition between the CDU, CSU and SPD, often referred to as "black and red" after the party colors. A total of 84.6% of SPD members voted for it, while 15.4% voted against. Voting ended at midnight.

The turnout was 56% of party members, well above the required minimum of 20%. The SPD leadership believes this shows strong support from rank-and-file party members.

SPD members have been able to vote online since April 15 on the 144-page coalition agreement, titled "Responsibility for Germany". The agreement had already been approved by CSU leaders and CDU congress delegates.

SPD Secretary General Matthias Mirsch said he was very pleased with the results of the vote. He said it was the first nationwide digital vote in the partyʼs history and it went smoothly.

Within the SPD itself, some criticized the coalition agreement, especially because of the planned strengthening of policies in the areas of migration and social protection. The partyʼs youth organization, Jusos, opposed the agreement and called for renegotiations. At the same time, the only other options, besides a coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD, were an alliance between the CDU and the far-right AfD party, the formation of a minority government, or new elections.

The CDU, CSU and SPD will sign a coalition agreement next Monday, May 5. On the same day, the SPD plans to announce the names of its seven ministers in the new government.