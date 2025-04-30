SBU hit Russian defense plant with drones, causing fire

The SBU drones struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (Vladimir region, Russia), which works for the Russian Navy and Air Force.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources.

The attack occurred on the night of April 30. The plant that was hit specializes in the production of ammunition ignition devices, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and military aviation.

Five explosions occurred at the factory, two buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.

The Murom Instrument-Making Plant is under sanctions by Ukraine and the EU, as it plays a significant role in supporting military aggression against Ukraine.

