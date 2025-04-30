Reuters: China creates list of US goods that will be exempt from 125% tariffs

China has drawn up a list of American-made goods that will be exempt from the 125% tariff and is quietly informing companies about this policy.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

China has previously granted tariff concessions to select products, including some pharmaceuticals, microchips and aircraft engines, and asked companies to list critical goods they needed duty-free. However, the existence of the so-called white list has not been previously reported.

This cautious approach allows Beijing, which has repeatedly stated its readiness to fight to the end if the US does not lift its 145% tariff, to maintain public rhetoric while quietly taking steps towards concessions.

It is not yet known exactly how many products are on the list, and which ones. According to one source who works for a pharmaceutical company that sells American-made drugs in China, companies are being contacted privately and informed of the existence of a list of products that will be exempt from tariffs.

The company was contacted by the government of Shanghaiʼs Pudong district on Monday about the list, the source said. The firm had previously lobbied for exemption from the tariffs because it relies on American technology to produce some of its products.

Another source said some companies have asked to privately contact authorities to find out whether their imported products qualify for tariff exemptions.

