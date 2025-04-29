The Supreme Court has confirmed the verdict of former deputy head of the Ministry of TOT Hrymchak — now finally

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) Yuriy Hrymchak — he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

The Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court ruled to leave unchanged the verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court and the ruling of the Appellate Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, which found Yuriy Hrymchak guilty of fraud and incitement to bribe officials.

The Supreme Court agreed with the arguments of the SAP prosecutor and rejected the cassation appeal of the defense, confirming the legality of the court decisions. The Supreme Courtʼs ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Yuriy Hrymchak was found guilty of extorting and receiving a multi-million-dollar bribe. The former official and his assistant were detained in August 2019 while receiving part of the money — $480 000. The court found that the former deputy minister demanded $1.1 million from the businessman for allegedly helping state officials make decisions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.