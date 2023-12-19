The Appeals Chamber of the HACC left the sentence of the ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Hrymchak unchanged

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the sentence for the former deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories Yuriy Hrymchak. He will spend ten years behind bars.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) writes about it.

The appellate court heard the arguments of the parties and supported the position of the SAP prosecutor, after which it rejected the defenseʼs appeal. However, decisions can still be appealed in a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court within three months.

Yuriy Hrymchak was found guilty of fraud and inciting bribery of officials.

In August 2019, SBU employees detained the exhibitor and his assistant while receiving part of the funds — $480 000. He demanded $1.1 million from the businessman for allegedly assisting officials in making decisions.