The verdict against the former deputy head of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak came into force. He will spend 10 years behind bars

The verdict against former Deputy Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Yuriy Hrymchak has come into force. He will spend 10 years behind bars.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU detainee and his assistant were detained by the SBU in August 2019 while receiving part of the $ 480,000. He demanded $ 1.1 million from the businessman for allegedly assisting in the decision-making of persons authorized to perform state functions.

The decision of the court found the perpetrator guilty under the articles of Part 4 of Art. 190 (fraud) and Part 4, 5 of Art. 369 (incitement to the completed attempt to provide illegal benefits to officials holding a responsible and especially responsible position).