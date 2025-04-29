NBU recognized Poroshenkoʼs business reputation as not impeccable. Reaction of the politician and lawyers

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has recognized Petro Poroshenkoʼs business reputation as not impeccable — due to sanctions. The politician called this decision "another stage in the cleaning up of the political field and creating problems for the opposition."

Position of the National Bank

The National Bank stated that they do not accept attempts to politicize their decision and explained why they recognized Petro Poroshenko as the owner of a stake in IIB Bank and a person with an impeccable business reputation. The reason is the sanctions against him from February 12, 2025.

This status of Poroshenko will not affect the work of the bank, which continues to work as before with all clients. It will also not interfere with the activities of charitable foundations that have accounts in this bank, since the decision concerns only the assessment of the reputation of the shareholder, and not the bank itself or its clients.

NBU added that Poroshenkoʼs representatives — lawyer Ihor Holovan and a representative of the IIB bank — were also present at the meeting where the relevant decision was made. They emphasized that the law prohibits deputies from interfering in the work of the National Bank, exerting pressure on it, making attempts to disrupt meetings, etc.

The position of Poroshenkoʼs lawyers

The day before, on April 28, the politicianʼs lawyer Ilya Novikov stated at a briefing that the National Bank of Ukraine is "directly involved in the political persecution of Petro Poroshenko". According to him, Poroshenkoʼs lawyers and peopleʼs deputies were not allowed to attend the meeting. According to the defenders, the final decision was made after the lawyers were disconnected from online communication.

Petro Poroshenkoʼs lawyers claim that the NBUʼs decision to recognize his business reputation as not impeccable was initiated by the regulator itself. They believe that the presidential decree on sanctions is not a sufficient basis for such a decision, and that the NBU itself interprets it at its own discretion.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan believes that the NBUʼs actions could negatively affect not only Poroshenko, but also the bankʼs clients. According to him, many of them are military personnel. Holovan claims that there were violations of administrative and procedural rights, in particular, to familiarize himself with the materials, to submit petitions, and to participate in the meeting.

What preceded

In February 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed NSDC sanctions against Petro Poroshenko, Viktor Medvedchuk, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Hennady Boholyubov, and Ihor Kolomoiskyi. Babel reported on what exactly they are now prohibited from doing. SBU explained that these people threaten state security and hinder “the sustainable economic development of Ukraine”.

The sanctions were imposed because of the withdrawal of billions of hryvnias during the war, Zelensky said. He also said he had information about alleged money laundering through funds intended to support the Ukrainian army. According to him, the money from the funds was transferred to members of the European Solidarity party.

Petro Poroshenko called the decision to impose sanctions against him “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated”. He said that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s entire team, the Cabinet of Ministers, and members of the National Security and Defense Council were allegedly involved in this. Later, Poroshenko wrote that the sanctions against him were imposed preventively, and the decrees were falsified.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.