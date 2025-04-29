Electricity prices will remain unchanged until November 2025 — the government has decided

The price of electricity for the population will remain unchanged until October 31, 2025. The relevant decision was made by the Government of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

There will be a single fixed price for individual and collective household consumers — 4.32 UAH/kWh. The "night tariff" will be 2.16 UAH/kWh if a dual-zone meter is installed.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko explained that the government has decided not to increase electricity tariffs for the population so that it remains affordable. Despite the severe winter and massive Russian shelling that destroyed or damaged almost 10 gigawatts of electricity generation, energy workers are actively restoring and repairing the power system across the country.

In January 2025, the government reduced the electricity tariff for Ukrainians who use electric heating.

