The government has reduced electricity tariffs for Ukrainians who use electric heating

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the electricity tariff for Ukrainians who use electric heating.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, referring to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of January 17.

According to him, consumers who use electric heating installations will now pay the full tariff only for those volumes of electricity that exceed the limit of 2,000 kWh. For the rest of the electricity consumed, they will pay at the tariff of 2.64 UAH.

The Prime Minister recalled that during the heating season, the electricity tariff for the population has been set at UAH 4.32 per kWh.

A preferential tariff of UAH 2.64 is also provided for people who use electric heating systems. Until now, it only applied to those who consume less than 2 000 kWh of electricity per month.

"However, there are many people who consume more than this limit and were forced to pay at the full tariff. To fix this, a resolution was adopted on the differentiation of the preferential tariff through the PSO mechanism. This decision is part of the comprehensive support for Ukrainians that we are introducing this winter and which will continue after its completion," he said.

