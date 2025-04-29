Hungarian parliament votes to withdraw from International Criminal Court

Hungaryʼs parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), another step toward the full withdrawal the country announced in early April.

The Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the ICC “a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and authority”.

Since the National Assembly (Hungarian parliament) has supported the recall proposal, the Cabinet must now officially initiate it. In total, the process will take up to a year.

Budapest was talking about withdrawing from the ICC right after Donald Trump was inaugurated as US president. Since then, Hungarians have been waiting for Trump to take action on the court. And when he announced that he would impose sanctions on the Hague court over the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Hungarian government took it as a “green light”.

In early April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Budapest did not execute the warrant and did not arrest the politician.

Hungary signed and ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. That is, the country formally approved the statute, but did not change the legislation to implement it.

