Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives in Hungary — despite the ICC warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest on the morning of April 3, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is his first trip to Europe since 2023.

Hungarian Defense Minister Krysztof Szalai-Bobrovnicky informed about Netanyahuʼs arrival on Facebook.

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary with his wife. He plans to meet with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban.

The Hungarian prime minister has previously said that Budapest will not enforce the warrant, even though Hungary is a member of ICC. He believes the courtʼs decision "intervenes in the conflict for political purposes".

In addition, on April 2, Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzon said that Hungary was going to announce its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024. They are accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip. De jure, 123 countries are closed to them.

