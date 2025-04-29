The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed new deputies to Defense Minister Umerov. The list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed new deputies to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Umerovʼs first deputy was Serhiy Boyev, who was previously Deputy Minister of Defense for International Cooperation and Partnerships. He will coordinate all areas of work of the Deputy Ministers to ensure a unified course, from the current needs of the front to the future architecture of the Ukrainian army.
Umerov notes that Boyevʼs experience in international relations, in particular in guaranteeing security assistance for Ukraine, is important due to the current geopolitical situation.
The Minister of Defense says that Boyevʼs main task is to meet the urgent needs of the army here and now, and also, together with colleagues, to build the Future Force model — the Defense Forces of the Future, created by a united front by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.
"Serhii Boyevʼs priority is the development of international partnerships, financing and investments in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, as well as the creation of joint ventures with international partners. This will allow not only to strengthen our defense capabilities, but also to actively develop our own capabilities," Umerov noted.
Lieutenant General Mykola Shevtsov was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics and Procurement. Umerov calls him “one of the most competent specialists in this field”.
Previously, Shevtsov headed the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Minister of Defense notes that thanks to Shevtsovʼs efforts, it was possible to establish effective mechanisms for supplying and supporting troops at the front. His main task in his new role is to further reform procurement and constantly work with the market and manufacturers.
Together with the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator, Shevtsov will work to reduce the time for providing military support, simplifying bureaucratic procedures as much as possible and digitizing processes.
"An important task is also constant feedback from our military at the front so that we can promptly adjust needs and speed up the supply process," Umerov noted.
Oleksandr Kozenko has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense. In his new position, he will be responsible for developing aviation capabilities.
Since November 2023, Kozenko has held the position of Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and was responsible for the development of state aviation. He has worked in the field of civil aviation, held management positions in a number of Ukrainian and international companies, founded and owned several businesses. In 2020–2023, he worked as an advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
At the same time, Serhii Melnyk has completed his work as Deputy Minister of Defense. He will continue working in another direction, which direction Umerov did not specify.
"Among the significant achievements are the introduction of the "wounded package" and adaptive clothing, the restoration of the hospital network, the launch of the Service for the Support of Military Personnel and Their Families, the creation of a recruiting network, as well as Ukraineʼs obtaining associate membership in the worldʼs largest organization of reserve officers of NATO countries," Umerov noted.
Umerov explained the new appointments as "strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities". The deputy ministers are to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness in the work of the Ministry of Defense, as well as create conditions for deeper integration with international partners.
