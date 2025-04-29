Serhii Koretsky became the new chairman of the board of “Naftogaz”. What is known about him

The Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” has elected Serhii Koretsky as the new Chairman of the Board. He will take office on May 14.

This was reported by the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz”.

Since 2022, Koretsky has headed “Ukrnafta” and “Ukrtatnafta” as Chairman of the Board. Prior to that, he was the CEO of the WOG gas station chain and held management positions at “Continuum Group” and “Idealist Coffee Co”.

"Before making a choice, we evaluated and interviewed many qualified candidates from both Ukraine and abroad. We are convinced that, combining successful experience in both the public and private sectors, Serhii Koretsky will manage ʼNaftogaz of Ukraineʼ extremely effectively," the company noted.

The supervisory board noted that Koretsky has "unanimous support and assistance".

Since November 2022, the position of Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” has been held by Oleksiy Chernyshov. And in December 2024, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — the Minister of National Unity of Ukraine.

After that, the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz” appointed Roman Chumak, who previously held the position of member of the board and financial director, as acting chairman of the companyʼs board.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.