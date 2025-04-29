Russians attacked Ukraine with drones at night. There are victims and injured

On the night of April 29, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 100 drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 37 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

At the same time, another 47 drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in their location.

A child died as a result of a night attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A drone hit a residential building, trapping children under the rubble in the Samarivsky district. Locals independently pulled out a girl born in 2012, but she died on the way to the hospital. Another girl born in 2019 was rescued by rescuers, she is in the hospital. Their parents were also injured, but refused hospitalization.

Rescuers are clearing rubble in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescuers are clearing rubble in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The wreckage of one of the downed drones fell on the territory of a recreation center in the Desnyansky district (Kyiv). There is destruction, damage to buildings and cars. Three people sought medical attention — assistance was provided on the spot, without hospitalization.

