Ukraine received 400 000 ammunition this year as part of the “Czech initiative”

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received 400 000 large-caliber ammunition as part of the "Czech initiative".

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohova said this on the air of the program Otázky Václava Moravec.

She recalled that last year the Czech Republic provided Ukraine with about 1.5 million units of artillery ammunition of various calibers. This year, she says, there will be enough money to supply ammunition until approximately the fall.

When asked whether the initiative will deliver more ammunition this year than last, Jana Černohova said that she did not want to get tied to numbers.

"We will supply as much ammunition as we can find around the world. And we still have enough resources, these resources currently amount to about one and a half million additional," she noted.

Czech initiative with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic informed that it had found a way to obtain 800 000 shells for Ukraine, but they would have to be bought back. The country called on allies to contribute money to the initiative, which was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and others.

Already in March, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported that the number of shells under the initiative could be more — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 thousand ammunition in mid-April.

