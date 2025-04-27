Vancouver festival accident: death toll rises to 11

The death toll in Vancouver, Canada, where a car drove into the Lapu Lapu street festival, has risen to 11.

The BBC reports this with reference to the police.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the incident, but law enforcement officers are not treating the case as a terrorist attack.

Law enforcement officers added that the detained driver has significant experience interacting with police and medical professionals "related to mental health".

The Lapu-Lapu Festival is a celebration in the Philippines in honor of the chieftain Lapu-Lapu, one of the first Filipino heroes. The festival is usually held in April.

