Car plows into people at street festival in Canada. There are victims

A car driver drove into participants in a street festival of the Filipino community, in Vancouver, Canada. Several people were killed and others were injured.

This is reported by AP and BBC.

Acting Police Chief Steve Rye said the suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into custody, adding that he was “known to police through certain circumstances”. He was detained by members of the crowd before police arrived.

The exact number of dead and injured is not known because there are still families who have not yet been able to contact them.

UPD: Vancouver police have confirmed that 9 people have died after a car plowed into a festival. They are confident that the incident was not a terrorist attack. They are investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Police have cordoned off the area at the scene, and the street now appears mostly empty. Rescue workers are also working there.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured, the Filipino-Canadian community, and everyone in Vancouver. He wrote that he was "devastated" to learn of the events at the Lapu Lapu festival.

The Lapu-Lapu Festival is a celebration in the Philippines in honor of the chieftain Lapu-Lapu, one of the first Filipino heroes. The festival is usually held in April.

