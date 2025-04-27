Russians dropped three bombs on Kostyantynivka — a couple and an elderly man died

On the morning of April 27, Russian army troops attacked Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region) with three guided aerial bombs. Three civilians were killed.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The Russians dropped a FAB-250 with a glider and correction module on the city. The bombs hit a private sector. A married couple (47 and 48 years old) and a 78-year-old man died in the attack.

In addition, a 67-year-old and 73-year-old woman and two men, 77 and 83 years old, were injured to varying degrees. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and bruises. Doctors assess the condition of some of the victims as moderate. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

21 homes and cars were damaged.

The prosecutorʼs office began a pre-trial investigation under the article on war crimes (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

