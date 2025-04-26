McDonaldʼs responded to questions about whether the restaurant chain will return to Russia

McDonaldʼs has denied rumors that the chain may reopen in Russia.

This was reported on the McDonaldʼs page in X.

On April 26, information about the possible return of McDonaldʼs to the Russian Federation spread online. This is because Russian media wrote that the corporation had applied for re-registration of trademarks in Russia in December 2024.

McDonaldʼs representatives explained that they regularly renew ownership of their trademarks around the world, even where they do not conduct any operations.

"We are doing this to protect our brand and prevent third-party businesses or individuals, particularly in Russia, from using our trademarks for their own benefit. Intellectual property is one of our most valuable assets," the restaurant chain says.

They added that McDonaldʼs position on the war in Ukraine "is clear and remains unchanged".

“McDonaldʼs was one of the first international businesses to condemn Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine and left the Russian market, announcing the sale of the chain in May 2022. This decision is a testament to the companyʼs values, and we remain true to these values," the message says.

The AP reported that before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, there were 850 McDonaldʼs restaurants in Russia, employing 62 000 people. In May 2022, the corporation said that its business there was "no longer viable and does not align with McDonaldʼs values".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.