McDonaldʼs is selling its Russian business

McDonaldʼs has announced that it has begun the process of selling its Russian business.

This was reported by APnews.

Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were 850 McDonaldʼs restaurants in Russia, employing 62,000 people.

In early March, the company announced that it was temporarily closing its outlets in Russia but would continue to pay employees. McDonaldʼs said today that it wants a Russian buyer to hire these workers and pay them until the sale is completed. The potential buyer is not named.

The company also noted that its business in Russia is "more unviable and does not meet McDonaldʼs values."