Since the start of the Ukrainian military operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6, 2024, Moscow has lost more than 62 000 soldiers in this direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemyʼs irretrievable losses amounted to 25 200, and medical losses amounted to 36 200 soldiers. Another 983 Russians were taken prisoner, thanks to which prisoner of war exchanges took place, the General Staff reported.

At the same time, the total losses of the North Korean army on the Kursk salient amounted to over 4 500 killed and wounded.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov said that the Russian military had supposedly "completely liberated" the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, in the morning briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk region.

Later, the Ukrainian army command officially confirmed that fighting in this direction was ongoing. The Kremlinʼs statement about the "defeat" of Ukraine in Kursk was called a "propaganda ploy".

