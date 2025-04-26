The General Staff of Ukraine denied the Russian Federationʼs statement about the end of the fighting in Kursk

Ukraineʼs defensive operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues, despite Moscowʼs statements about the alleged end of hostilities in the region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on this.

They talk about a difficult situation, but they point out that Ukrainian units continue to hold designated positions and carry out combat missions. Since the beginning of the day, 5 Russian assaults have been repelled in the Kursk direction, and another battle is ongoing.

The General Staff adds that there is no threat of encirclement of the Defense Forces units. Active actions of the Ukrainian military in the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia also continue.

"The enemy leadershipʼs statements about the ʼdefeatʼ of the Ukrainian group of troops are nothing more than a propaganda ploy and a desire to pass off wishful thinking as reality," the report says.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valeriy Gerasimov said that the Russian military had supposedly "completely liberated" the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, in the morning briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk region.

