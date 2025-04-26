Russia attacked Ukraine with 114 drones and several missiles at night

On the night of April 26, Ukrainian air defense shot down 66 Russian drones out of 114, and another 31 simulator drones were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russian troops launched 114 drones of various types, an “Onyx” anti-ship missile, and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles over Ukraine.

The Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack. A person was killed and four more people were injured in a Russian night attack in Kamyanets-Podilskyi (Dnipropetrovsk region).

