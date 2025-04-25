The Russians destroyed the “Hospitaliers” base during the attack on Pavlohrad

During the shelling of the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers destroyed the base of the “Hospitaliers” medical volunteer battalion.

This was reported on the battalionʼs page.

As a result of the Russian armyʼs strike with two "Shahed" drones, three floors of the building were completely burned down, along with all the property and equipment. No people or animals were injured. The "Hospitaliers" base in Pavlohrad has existed since 2015.

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Медичний Добровольчий Батальйон Госпітальєри / Facebook

"It [the base] saw everything. It equipped hundreds, maybe thousands, of hospitaliers for the front and took them on rotations. It was a second home for several generations of hospitaliers, and remains so in the heart of everyone who was here," the message says.

The Volunteer Battalion informed about a gathering of 20 million hryvnias for the creation of a new headquarters.

Russian troops shelled Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on the morning of April 25. Three people were killed and 15 others were injured. The enemy targeted a five-story residential building. Among the victims were a child and a 76-year-old woman. According to the Regional Military Administration, 11 drones were shot down over the region.

