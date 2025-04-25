Russians attacked Pavlohrad with drones. There are dead and wounded (UPD)

On the morning of April 25, Russian troops shelled Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were killed and eight others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The Russians targeted a five-story residential building. Among the dead were a child and a 76-year-old woman.

Six of the injured were hospitalized. One patient is in "serious" condition, the rest are in moderate condition. Two more people were treated at the scene, including a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops massively attacked the region with drones. 11 drones were shot down over the region. Fires broke out on the territory of enterprises in the Synelnykivsky and Samarivsky districts due to shelling.

The Russians also shelled Nikopol and the Marhanets community using FPV drones and “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems. There were no casualties.

